Staffordshire NHS bosses braced for increased flu hospital admissions

Flu vaccinations are available

In November this year, 97 people with flu were admitted to County Hospital in Stafford and Royal Stoke University Hospital when the same month last year it was seven.

Children will need protection as they are “super-spreaders”, picking up infections at school or nursery and spreading them at home, potentially to more vulnerable relatives.

Dr Paddy Hannigan who leads the vaccination programme in Staffordshire, said: “This flu season has certainly hit harder than it has done in the recent past and we knew that it probably would.

“COVID lockdowns have kept the number of flu cases artificially low in the last two winters, and although it’s too early to draw conclusions, at this stage we are seeing more cases now than we did in the last couple of pre-COVID winters.

“We have also seen higher cases of flu in Australia during their winter and that is always a good indicator of how hard it is going to hit here.”

There has also been a fall in the number of pre-school age children being protected. Children of this age receive vaccination via a nasal spray.

Dr Hannigan said: “There is a significant reduction compared to last year, with immunisation rates down almost 14 per cent with two-year-olds and 10 per cent with three-year-olds.

“We really need to see this reversed especially with Christmas coming up – it is a time of year when we can often find four generations mixing in the same household and generally more mixing going on than we see at other times of year.

“We are also seeing more children being taken to Emergency Departments and being admitted to hospital with breathing conditions which is another worry.

“I really would urge anyone who is eligible to get free protection against flu this winter with many pharmacies offering flu vaccinations for adults without having to book an appointment with your GP.

“The number of adults getting vaccinated is down slightly, but from a historic high, so I’d like to thank everyone who is playing their part.”