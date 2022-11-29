New CT scanner module for hospital

County Hospital, Stafford. Photo: Google

Plans for a portable CT scanner module have been submitted to Stafford Borough Council by University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) NHS Trust.

If approved the single storey facility would be located in the rear service yard at the back of the Weston Road hospital site. This is next to the existing imaging department, with direct access to the MRI/Imaging department corridor, a design and access statement submitted as part of the application said.

The statement added: “The MRI department intend to bring patients out from the internal department into the CT scanner which is why the scanner has been positioned as close to the exit doors as possible. The CT scanner requires permanent concrete pad foundations and a fully compliant access ramp.

“There is an increasing demand for CT scans within County Hospital which has accumulated a lengthy waiting list for patients. Providing the hospital with an additional CT scanner will significantly reduce the waiting time and allow County Hospital to take on more patients.