Primary healthcare evolving, says regional boss

Sarb Basi, director of Primary Care for NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “Primary care is open and has returned to pre-pandemic levels of service.

“Today, primary care is working differently, offering more online and telephone appointments, and triaging appointments to a wider range of healthcare professionals to ensure people get seen by the right expert for their level of need.

“The good news is that these new ways of working mean we’re seeing more patients on the same day and are getting fewer ‘DNAs’ ('Did Not Attend'), which means fewer wasted appointments.

“However, we know some patients have struggled to get an appointment in the format and timescale they wish, and we are continuing to work with local GP practices to ensure a range of appointment options is available.

“Please remember that your GP is open and here for you. Face-to-face appointments are available, but telephone and online consultations will still be offered where clinically appropriate.”

GP surgeries across the Black Country are offering more appointments to patients with the help of a range of health workers.

Practice teams now include highly skilled and knowledgeable healthcare professionals who are able to diagnose and treat a variety illnesses and conditions.