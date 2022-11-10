Tributes paid to much-loved Wolverhampton physiologist who died suddenly aged 51

Pete Moxon

Pete Moxon, who managed the Lung Function department at New Cross Hospital, died on October 17 at Walsall Manor Hospital, surrounded by his close family and friends.

In addition to the multi-organ failure and septic shock, Crohn’s Disease was also identified as a secondary cause of death.

Pete, 51, originally from Great Wyrley but who later lived in Brownhills, was dedicated to his work and had achieved a number of outstanding accolades during his 32-year NHS career.

His colleagues say he constantly strived to develop respiratory services at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT), where he made significant contributions to patient care and outcomes.

Outside of work he loved spending time with his family and was a big music fan with a huge vinyl collection - a passion shared with his daughter. He leaves behind his widow, Jane, and two children, daughter Olivia, 17 and son Fin, 11.

On behalf of the family, Pete’s sister, Lucy Burton, said: "Pete was an incredibly humble, kind and caring person. He was one of the 'good ones' - there will never be another Pete.

"As a family, we are absolutely devastated at his passing. He had so much more to give. There is a huge void in our lives now he has gone."

His funeral will take place at Cannock Chase Crematorium at 1.30pm on Friday, November 11, with an open invite from the family for those who knew him to come along and celebrate his life.

Professor David Loughton CBE, chief executive of RWT, said: "Pete was a very loyal and dedicated member of staff and his passion for respiratory medicine resulted in him being involved in many developments at both a trust and national level.

"During his time at the trust he was involved in the introduction of Cardio-Pulmonary Exercise Testing, expansion of clinic capacity and development of a local training portfolio for specialist registrars which was adopted nationally.

"He also developed and delivered a training programme at Wolverhampton University and was a passionate member of countless committees and foundations.

"Pete will be sadly missed by all that have had the pleasure of working alongside him."

His former colleagues, with the help of The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity, have set up a fundraising page to raise funds to go towards a vinyl wall mural within the Respiratory Centre at New Cross in memory of Pete and as a tribute to his long-standing career.