Five new consultants sign up to work at Walsall's new urgent and emergency care centre

By Lisa O'Brien

Five new consultants have been recruited to work at Walsall's new urgent and emergency care centre in a move described as a "real coup" for the hospital trust.

Walsall Manor Hospital

They all completed their training at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust and are coming back to work for the trust.

Ruchi Joshi, clinical director in acute and emergency services, said the specialty was “very difficult” to recruit into so this was a real coup for Walsall Manor Hospital’s emergency department.

She said: “We can’t wait to welcome our new consultants to the trust. They joined us as dynamic and enthusiastic trainees and now they want to start their careers with us, influenced by a number of factors.

“They are, understandably, really excited at the prospect of working in our new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre which will be fully functioning in the New Year and they have watched its progress with interest. But, just as important as a new physical environment, they like the culture of the trust and the opportunities that creates.

“Recruitment into this specialty can be very difficult and our teams have worked so hard to sell Walsall as a great place to work so it’s encouraging to see this bring positive results.”

The new multi-million pound Urgent and Emergency Care Centre includes an urgent treatment centre, emergency department including resus and rapid assessment and treatment area, and children’s emergency department, co-located paediatric assessment unit, acute medical unit, and provision for ambulatory emergency care services in a future phase.

