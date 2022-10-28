Black Country residents urged to use pharmacies to ease pressure on NHS

Pharmacies can ease burden on NHS

Ask Your Pharmacist Week, which starts on Monday, is organised by the National Pharmacy Association to raise awareness of the full range of services on offer in pharmacies.

Pharmacies can help with a wide range of minor conditions, including coughs, colds, sore throats, tummy trouble and aches and pains. They can also help with dispensing medicines, repeat prescriptions, and help people choose the correct over-the-counter-medicine. Some even offer vaccination services.

Stephen Noble, chief officer of the Dudley Local Pharmaceutical Committee, said: “Ask Your Pharmacist Week is a great opportunity for us to highlight the important role pharmacists play in helping people to stay well, especially as we head into the winter months.

“As experts in medicine, pharmacists can help you with almost any health concerns you may have, whether that's providing treatment on the spot or signposting you to the right alternative NHS service.

“There are more than 200 community pharmacies in the Black Country and many of these offer seven-day opening and late hours, have a consultation room and you don’t need to make an appointment meaning that they’re the perfect place for busy people to get help and advice for a range of minor ailments.