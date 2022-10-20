All smiles for dental special care service official opening in Walsall

Chief nurse Marcia Perry and team at the official reopening of dental services at Brace Street Health Centre, in Caldmore, Walsall.

The referral-only service based at Brace Street Health Centre, in Caldmore, has been extended from two to four surgeries for residents needing support to get check-ups and oral treatments.

Brace Street Health Centre, Walsall

The service commissioned by Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust underwent a revamp during the lockdown months and was finally reopened to patients in April. Delighted dentistry staff celebrated the official opening of the refurbished facilities at a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The trust's Dudley & Walsall locality dental nurse manager Heena Mistry said: "It's going really well here and the staff are relieved that we are fully up and running here at this facility. It's accessible to the patients, there is good public transport links and a car park.

"The plan was to carry out the refurbishment in 2020 following a bid to the commissioners, but the project got delayed due to Brexit followed by Covid. We feel very proud to have been able to complete it in 2021/22.

The facilities

"We provide services for patients who need special care when they visit the dentist. We have a bariatric bench for those who would be uncomfortable in a normal sized dentists' chair and a wheelchair tipper for those with disabilities who would have difficulty transferring seats. Those patients don't need to leave their own chairs."

Residents across the borough can be referred to the Brace Street team by family and high street dentists if they are autistic, have special needs including children and adults with complex medical histories. It is the new central special dental care provision.

The ribbon was cut by the services general manager Jas Kiran Kaur, guests included trust nursing director Marcia Perry, dental paediatric consultant Laura Smart and dental special care consultant Rebecca Willis.