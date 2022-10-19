Notification Settings

NHS services celebrated in region during 999 Day

By Lisa O'Brien

People across the region came together on Wednesday to honour those who serve in the NHS and emergency services.

Anthony Marsh, CEO of West Midlands Ambulance Service
Anthony Marsh, CEO of West Midlands Ambulance Service

Emergency Services Day, also known as 999 Day, usually takes place annually on September 9 but was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Wednesday’s rearranged Emergency Services Day is a Royal and Government backed national day and an opportunity for the country to pay tribute to the almost two million people who work and volunteer across the NHS and emergency services.

The event formally begins with 999 Day flags being raised across the UK at 9am to mark the 9th hour of the 9th day of the 9th month, followed by two minutes’ silence to remember the more than 7,500 members of the emergency services killed in the line of duty and the many more killed as a result of their service.

Lichfield operations manager for West Midlands Ambulance Service, Mark Hayes, attended Staffordshire Police HQ in the morning to observe the flag raising on behalf of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Lichfield Operations Manager, Mark Hayes (green uniform) joins Staffordshire Police and Fire colleagues on Emergency Services Day

He said: “While we are fortunate that we are the only ambulance service not to have lost staff to this cruel virus, many of my colleagues have suffered personal loss through the death of a loved one, making their journey to work, that little bit harder.

“There can be no doubt about the dedication of the staff of all three of our blue light services who day in day out, go about their jobs, often in very difficult circumstances; dedicating their professional lives to helping others – there can be no higher calling.”

Anthony Marsh, chief executive officer at West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “Like my colleagues in police and fire services, I want to thank each and every one of my staff and volunteers, no matter where you work, what role you play, for doing so much to help your colleagues, your patients and our community every single day.

“No-one can be under any illusion about the scale of the challenge the NHS and our ambulance service staff, and volunteers have faced over the last two and half years, as we fought the appalling impact of Covid-19.

"Never before have we faced such danger in carrying out our duty to serve and protect the people of the West Midlands.”

Tom Scholes-Fogg, founder and chief executive of the 999 Day, said: “We all take the NHS and emergency services for granted. We know that when we really need help, it is there.

"Emergency Services Day is an opportunity for the country to say a huge heartfelt thank you to the two million people who put others before themselves. I encourage everybody to support our emergency services personnel all year round, not just on 999 Day.”

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

