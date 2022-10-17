Chance to give views on future location of Black Country GP surgery

In March 2020, services at High Oak Surgery in Pensnett were transferred to Brierley Hill Health and Social Care Centre so the site could be used as a respiratory assessment centre for Covid patients during the pandemic.

Now, patients are being given the chance to consider some options and share their views between now and December 5 to help shape the future of the surgery.

The first option is for the surgery to stay where it is while a second option involves a hub and spoke model with Brierley Hill Health and Social Care Centre as the hub, and some services provided in community sites in Pensnett.

People can access a survey and conversation documents online by visiting dihc.nhs.uk or call 0121 612 4110 to receive a hard copy of the survey in the post.

There will also be drop-in sessions and two public meetings are taking place for people to hear from Dudley Integrated Health and Care NHS Trust, which is responsible for the surgery.

They will both be held at Brockmoor Community Centre in, Brierley Hill.

The first meeting will take place on November 9 at 6.30pm, with the second taking place on November 23 at 10.30am.

Sarb Basi, director of primary care at NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board (ICB), said: “It’s important that local people have the opportunity to express their views formally on the proposals for High Oak Surgery so that these can be considered before any decision is made.

“So, I would encourage patients and people who live in and around Pensnett to come forward and share their views with the provider Dudley Integrated Health and Care Trust.”

A spokesperson for DIHC said: “We are committed to ensuring that local people have the opportunity to hear about the options for the future location of High Oak Surgery and would encourage people to get involved and share their opinions on our proposals.

“At the end of the public conversation, Dudley Integrated Health and Care NHS Trust will consider the views very carefully before reaching any conclusions about the location of the surgery.”