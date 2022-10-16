Baby Rosie with 'uncle Tom' and Max from The Wanted

Rosie Parker, from Halesowen, will join almost a dozen of her friends from Manor Way Primary for a charity bike ride at Halesowen Cycling Club.

It will take place on Sunday, October 23, with the money raised from the five-kilometre journey being donated to Brain Tumour Research by the nine-year-old.

Tom Parker, who was a singer with popular boy-band The Wanted, passed away from a glioblastoma (GBM) on March 30 this year – at the age of 33.

Rosie's mother Leanne Parker, who is Tom's cousin, said: "Rosie was incredibly upset when Tom died, we all were but she was inspired by his strength. I remember shortly after he died she said to me ‘we need to be strong like Tom, we need to be positive Parkers’, something he always use to say."

The 38-year-old added the family were left shocked at the lack of treatment options for the disease – adding she hoped by sharing their story, and fundraising, they can prevent a loss for others.

Rose's mother, Leanne, and Tom in 2018

She said: "As a family we were shocked at the lack of treatment options into this disease. We would search for hours on end online, hoping to find an answer and save Tom, but there was so little that could help. Rosie and I hope that by sharing our story and taking part in fundraising events, we can prevent this from happening to other families."

Rosie, who has already raised more than £2,000 for the charity, is hoping to hit her goal of £2,740 – the equivalent of the amount needed to fund a day of research at one of the charity's centres of excellence which Tom supported.

The event is sponsored by Halfords in Oldbury and will see riders from the age of nine to 59 taking part including her grandad Chris Woodward – who she calls "Gan Gan".

Mel Tiley, community, development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Rosie certainly is following in the steps of her ‘Uncle Tom’ and has already raised an incredible amount of money. This will support Brain Tumour Research’s mission in finding a cure and better treatment options for those impacted by this devastating disease. We wish her the best of luck in her upcoming cycle event and are cheering her on in reaching her goal.”