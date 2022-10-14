Temporary theatre building could be installed in hospital car park to help meet demand

County Hospital, Stafford

University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) NHS Trust is seeking permission from Stafford Borough Council to install a modular building at County Hospital.

A design statement submitted as part of the application said the facility aimed to support the trust’s elective treatment recovery programme and was earmarked for a staff car park.

It added: “The current car park is under-used and therefore offers an excellent site for the modular theatre.

“The trust, after a tender process, have decided to use a modular theatre from Portakabin.

"The proposed modular building will provide temporary accommodation for a term of five years, serving as an elective orthopaedic theatre with associated recovery bays and ancillary accommodation.

“A plant room is to be provided at first floor level, in order to accommodate the appropriate ductwork required to serve the theatre below.

"The reduction in (parking) spaces will have no impact on hospital activity.

“Patients visiting the elective orthopaedic theatre are on a day-case basis and are typically required to be brought in by ambulance/public transport or dropped off and picked up by a carer/relative.