Package of support for NHS staff who experience baby loss to be introduced in the Black Country

As Baby Loss Awareness week draws to a close, The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust have announced the introduction of a package of support.

It includes periods of paid leave for both the person who was pregnant, and their partner.

In addition, the trusts are providing increased support for families who have a baby born prematurely.

Following in the footsteps of Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, which announced a similar policy last year, the organisations have introduced the offer to ensure that their workforce has the time and space to grieve.

The policy offers up to 10 days paid leave for the person who was pregnant and up to 10 days paid leave for the partner; paid time off for appointments linked to pregnancy loss and a promise that all requests to work flexibly following a bereavement will also be treated with understanding and sensitivity.

Introducing the new policy, group chief executive, Professor David Loughton, said: “One in four pregnancies end in loss, which means that as many as 4,000 people across our workforce will experience this.

“Many of them suffer in silence, with some back at work the next day. This needs to change. We have introduced this policy to ensure that if our staff do experience the tragedy of pregnancy loss, then they know they have our full support to take the time and space that they really need.”

Carla Jones-Charles, director of midwifery, gynaecology and sexual health, at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust said: “It is poignant in Baby Loss Awareness Week, that we are recognising that many of our staff will have suffered the sad loss of a baby. It is so important to support them at what is a very difficult time and I really welcome this offer.”

The trusts have also introduced additional support for those who experience the premature birth of a child, which will see an extension of maternity leave on full pay by the number of days the baby was born early. They will also offer two weeks’ paid leave for partners involved, enabling them to use their new parent support leave at a later date.

Professor Loughton added: “We care for approximately 800 premature babies every year, so we see first-hand the anxiety and stress that this can have on new parents.

“To be able to offer extended leave to those whose children are born early means that we can try to take away some of that worry, so they can concentrate on their new baby.”

Emily Smith, head of communications at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, welcomed the new policy as someone who has experienced pregnancy loss.

“I know what a difference this will make for many colleagues,” she said.

“I think it is particularly important that the trusts have included partners within the offer. Having the support of a loved one during such a sad time will really help the person who was pregnant and enables their partner to process the news too.