Midlands Air Ambulance launches festive appeal to fund life-saving missions

Midlands Air Amublance launches its festive fundraising appeal

The pre-hospital emergency service has kicked off its end-of-year fundraising appeal with the launch of its Festive Rapid Response Raffle.

The raffle gives supporters the chance to win cash prizes, including a £3,000 first prize, plus the money raised via ticket sales will directly help fund future lifesaving missions.

Along with the £3,000 jackpot, there are several other prizes worth £500, £50, and £25 also up for grabs.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and marketing for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: "This is a cracker of a chance to become £3,000 better off in the run up to Christmas.

"I hope the local community gets behind our festive fundraiser to help raise as much money as possible for our lifesaving charity’s daily missions."

The Festive Rapid Response Raffle is open to anyone aged 18 and over.

Each ticket costs £1 and there's no limit on the number of tickets each person can buy.

Once bought, entrants' unique raffle ticket number will be automatically entered into the prize draw.

The closing date is Friday, December 2 and the draw will take place on Friday, December 9.

To buy a raffle ticket and help make missions possible this Christmas, visit maa.raffleentry.org.uk