Tipton matron wins prestigious NHS Employee of the Year award for vaccinating Sandwell housebound residents

Andy Churm celebrates his victory

More than 7,000 West Birmingham and Sandwelll NHS Trust voted for colleagues in the category which Matron for District Nursing Andy Churm, 44, won.

The Star Awards were presented by ITV weatherman Des Coleman at Villa Park and more than 100 NHS staff were honoured at the event.

Andy said: "It’s a fantastic honour to be recognised for my contribution by my colleagues and great to be representing community services.

"The work I’ve done over the past year has been to ensure our patients within the community are protected against this virus."

The Trust runs Sandwell, City and Rowley Regis Hospitals as well as Leasowes Intermediate Care Centre and GP practice Your Health Partnership, which covers six sites across Sandwell.

There were 14 categories in total, including a Special Recognition Award which went to the Emergency Department.

Other winners included Afrah Muflihi, who picked up the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion award for her work in ensuring maternity services were accessible to the wider community, especially those whose first language isn’t English.

She said: "Women across the Sandwell and West Birmingham area need to know they can access maternity services and it’s important that we are able to reach them through every avenue possible."

Trust chairman Sir David Nicholson praised his staff for their devotion, bravery and hard work during the pandemic.

He sad: "The past year has continued to be a challenge for those working within the NHS. It’s so important for us to recognise our staff and the work they are doing. COVID-19 still continues to infect many people and there are ongoing problems and issues it brings with it, not just on a short-term basis but also longer term.

"We have so many passionate people working within the Trust. They are dedicated to ensuring that our patients receive the best care possible leading to a healthier and stronger population."

Michael Reay won Volunteer of the Year, whilst Clinical Team of the Year went to the Vaccination team.