Siblings allowed to visit newborn babies at Walsall hospital for first time since pandemic

Visiting arrangements are being re-introduced in maternity services at the hospital from next week.

From today, siblings will be able to come on to the delivery suite and postnatal wards after restrictions put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic were relaxed.

Leanne O’Flaherty, maternity inpatients matron at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, said: "We’re so pleased to be able to welcome siblings back into the hospital to visit mums and new arrivals.

"We appreciate that it has been hard for families while restrictions have been in place – there’s nothing more exciting than introducing siblings to their new baby brother or sister and for families to have that special time together.

"But we have had to do all we can to minimise the risk of infection across maternity services to reassure our service users.

"We also understand how difficult it can be for birthing partners to make arrangements for siblings to be cared for, particularly if support networks aren’t in place, so the re-introduction of visiting will also come as a relief from a practical point of view."

Siblings will be able to visit the delivery suite and postnatal wards daily between 3pm and 5pm, accompanied by mum’s birthing partner.