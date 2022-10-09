Notification Settings

'I don't think this will ever sink in' - Fundraiser's heartfelt thank you to football family

WolverhamptonHealthPublished: Comments

A Wolves fan who walked 126 miles from Wolverhampton to London in two and a half days to raise money for Dementia UK said he doesn't expect the "mayhem and love" shown by supporters to ever sink in.

Manny reflects after reaching the end of his journey. Photo: @pedalsingh
Manjinder 'Manny' Kang set off from Wolverhampton early on Thursday in his latest fundraising mission for the dementia charity - and made it to Chelsea FC's Stamford Bridge stadium in time for the 3pm Premier League kick-off on Saturday.

Manny's beloved Wolverhampton Wanderers went down to Chelsea but his fundraiser was a triumph, surpassing £115,000 online before the day was out.

It will add to the tens of thousands the 49-year-old has previously raised for the dementia awareness and support charity, of which he is a regional volunteer ambassador.

On Twitter from London, Manny wrote: "What do I say about today?

"When I came up with the idea of walking to a game, little did I know the mayhem and love the football family were about to show.

"Don't think this will ever sink in. To all the messages and the donors to Dementia UK - thank you."

You can still help by donating to the fundraiser - visit justgiving.com/fundraising/mkang.

