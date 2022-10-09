'I don't think this will ever sink in' - Fundraiser's heartfelt thank you to football family

Manjinder 'Manny' Kang set off from Wolverhampton early on Thursday in his latest fundraising mission for the dementia charity - and made it to Chelsea FC's Stamford Bridge stadium in time for the 3pm Premier League kick-off on Saturday.
Manny's beloved Wolverhampton Wanderers went down to Chelsea but his fundraiser was a triumph, surpassing £115,000 online before the day was out.
It will add to the tens of thousands the 49-year-old has previously raised for the dementia awareness and support charity, of which he is a regional volunteer ambassador.
What do I say about today.— Singhwhenyourewinning (@pedalsingh) October 8, 2022
When I came up with the idea of walking to a game, little did I know the mayhem and love the Football family were about to show.
Don't think this will ever sink in
❤️
To all the messages and the donors to @DementiaUK, Thank you 😘🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/82vNFnzqWr
You can still help by donating to the fundraiser - visit justgiving.com/fundraising/mkang.