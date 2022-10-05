NHS Trust reveals final preparations for new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital to open by April 2024

The new Midland Metropolitan Hospital in Smethwick

After years of delays the Smethwick hospital is due to open in April 2024 and Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Health Trust outlined the benefits to patients when it opens.

At today's Trust board meeting the massive amount of work which needs to be done for the opening date was revealed.

Chairman Sir David Nicholson said: "Now we are 18 months away we have reached a milestone now with the new hospital. What is happening is in more certain terms than before and we will be doing everything we can do, it is also very daunting, I guess there is a clock counting down to opening, it promises to be the most challenging but rewarding parts of all our careers."

However, Trust chief executive Richard Beeken complained Birmingham based NHS organisations have not grasped the benefits of the new hospital.

He said: "I've been in Birmingham meetings where the hospital is not mentioned, the hospital is not just a Black Country resource. It is closer to Birmingham City Centre than Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

"This hospital will be a massive part of health services in Birmingham too."

As MMUH nears completion Sandwell General Hospital in West Bromwich will begin altering as units and specialist wards will move to Smethwick.

Chief development officer Rachel Barlow said: "As the Trust starts to get ready for a safe move into the new hospital there is an underpinning integrated delivery plan that enables us to optimise the associated benefits for our patients, people and population.

"Our commitment is to be open and honest about the countdown and preparedness to open the new hospital successfully. We will report on progress against the programme critical path, risks management and importantly bring to life real stories and examples from all our work streams and what will change in the context of being a patient or carer, as a member of staff or a key partner organisation and our local population."

The Trust has split the preparations for the hospital into nine separate completion goals, clinical services, clinical support services, workforce, operational commissioning and equipping, affordability, benefits, IT, communications and engagement, states and construction. Each goal will have to be completed for the hospital to open in April 2024.

The Trust believes the opening of the hospital will be one of the biggest NHS events in the Black Country in decades and plan to hold an accompanying arts festival to celebrate its completion to help people across the Black Country and Birmingham understand how services will change.

The Trust's finances were also discussed at the meeting, board members heard how the Trust has an internal deficit of £17.1 million and cost-saving measures would be pursued by "securing additional income, managing our cost base and ensuring our capacity, particularly beds, is used to the optimal level".

The Trust has set aside £92m is available in 2022/2023 for the new hospital, with a further £12m due in future years.