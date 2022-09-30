Tributes to 'irreplaceable' Walsall hospital worker after death aged 51

Surinder Swarnn has been described as loving, caring, and irreplaceable

Surinder Swarnn was surrounded by her family and colleagues when she died on September 20 at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, aged just 51.

The "irreplaceable" clinical support worker had been part of Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust Trust since April 1999 when she started at the then Goscote Hospital and joined outpatients in 2003, providing exceptional service for more than 23 years.

In a joint tribute, Joan Dyer, outpatients matron, and Margaret Pryce, outpatients senior sister, said: “All the team are terribly sad at Surinder’s passing.

“She very much regarded the team here as her family. She was very much appreciated by nurses, doctors and everyone – no one had a bad word to say about her and she was so polite, although everyone could hear her!

“Surinder covered all areas on Outpatients and was loving, caring, totally professional and hardworking. She embraced every new clinic – whatever we put on, Surinder would go the extra mile. She could be fierce when needed but could be a peacemaker as well, talking people down. She was irreplaceable.

“Surinder always thought of others – she had been particularly caring to a member of staff who has been ill for a long time and was a skilled dressmarker and seamstress, helping colleagues repair clothes. We will all greatly miss her."

Surinder, who lived in East Park, Wolverhampton, leaves behind a 16-year-old daughter, Hannah.

Her family and colleagues are being supported by Trust Chaplains Joe Fielder and Shyam Singh, and a day of reflection was held for Surinder on Tuesday.

Surinder’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, and her coffin will arrive at 26 Wellington Road, Bilston, at 1pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend the residence before the funeral, which will take place at 2.15pm at Bushbury Crematorium West Chapel on Underhill Lane.