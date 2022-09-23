Appeal for witnesses after cyclist seriously hurt in Halesowen collision

The male rider was hurt when his bicycle was involved in an incident at the junction of Dunstall Road and Huntingtree Road, in Hayley Green, just after 4pm on Tuesday.

Officers have launched an appeal for witnesses as part of their investigation to find exactly what happened.

West Midlands Police stated: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist on Huntingtree Road, Halesowen, at around 4pm on September 20.

"The cyclist was hurt, but his injuries were not life threatening. The driver stayed at the scene and is helping our inquiries."

The injured man suffered multiple injuries and was taken to the Major Trauma Centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham, for treatment.