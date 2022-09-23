Hospital worker Rob announces retirement after more than three decades with the NHS

Rob Casey at home with his dogs

Rob Casey, ward clerk on the renal unit at Cannock Chase Hospital, is retiring due to ill health on October 31 after 33 years’ dedicated service for The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust.

Previously a dialysis assistant, Rob, 52, has been in a wheelchair since a domestic accident in 2008 and currently works part-time.

Always busy, among Rob’s many tasks are answering telephones, updating computer records and renal systems, uploading patient documents, arranging transport and ordering stationery.

He also helps out other units if they are struggling for administrative staff.

Rob won a staff award – Exceeding Expectation – in January 2020 for going above and beyond his role and being so receptive to staff.

Sara Bailey, senior sister and nurse prescriber on Cannock’s Renal Unit, believes Rob will be a hard act to follow.

“I have known Rob for many years, including at the renal unit at New Cross Hospital. Back then, he was the domestic supervisor, with his hairspray and flicked hair.” said Sara.

Rob Casey in the 1990s

“He’s an excellent worker and loves to have a chat, especially to the staff in patient transport at New Cross Hospital. The staff will miss him, especially his chirpy character.

"We don’t know how we will cope without him.”

Alongside gaining qualifications in cleaning, health and social care and audio typing, Rob has served in a variety of roles at both New Cross, West Park and Cannock Chase Hospitals over the last three decades.

These range from hotel services assistant – hanging curtains in all departments at New Cross Hospital and cleaning of glass specimen bottles in microbiology – quality monitoring coordinator for hotel services, domestic supervisor, and healthcare assistant on the mental health unit at New Cross Hospital, Deanesly Ward, Penn Hospital and Cannock Chase Hospital, prior to moving to the latter location.

Once retired, Rob, who has been married to Mark since 2008, is looking to continue pursuing his hobbies, including caravan holidays with his three dogs, plus reading and puzzle games.

Rob, who lives in Featherstone, adores his pets – a six-year-old Bella Cavachon, a little beige cavapoo Millie, who is eight, and Frankie, a three-year-old Westland Terrier with three legs.