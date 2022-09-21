Cyclist seriously injured in Halesowen car smash

The male rider was hurt when his bicycle was struck at the junction of Dunstall Road and Huntingtree Road in the Hayley Green area of the town just after 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Two ambulance crews were sent to the scene to deal with the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service stated: “On arrival, crews found a middle aged man who had suffered serious injuries. The rear window of the car was smashed.

“The man received advanced trauma care at the scene before he was taken on blue lights to the Major Trauma Centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, where medic were on standby to receive him.”