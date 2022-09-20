People with mental health training in Worcestershire urged to join Orange Button suicide prevention scheme

Orange button wearers can offer suicide prevention advice

People who have suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or family member, will be able to get help from trained individuals who will wear an orange badge.

Worcestershire County Council and Herefordshire Council together with the local NHS partners have joined the scheme which is trying to reduce the number of suicides.

Anyone who has had at least three hours of suicide prevention training (or mental health training with suicide prevention content) over the past two years is being asked to be an Orange Button wearer.

This includes people who have Mental Health First Aid training. Groups likely to have had training include voluntary and community organisations providing public services, workplaces as well as health and care workers, including non-NHS workers.

Councillor Karen May, Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing said: "Suicide is a tragedy for everyone and we wholeheartedly support joining this scheme which offers another option for anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts who feels unable to reach out directly to services.

"This scheme will offer vital support that is easily accessed in the community and calls for more people to learn active listening skills and signpost to support."

Anyone struggling to cope with mental health issues and needing urgent help can call Herefordshire & Worcestershire’s Mental Health Helpline on 0808 196 9127.