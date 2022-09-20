Fundraisers to light up Walsall Arboretum in support of Acorns Children’s Hospice

Acorns Glow Walk

Acorns Children’s Hospice's Glow Walk returns to the Black Country beauty spot on Saturday, October 22.

The event is being held to raise funds for the Acorns Room to Grow Appeal, a £750,000 appeal to refurbish the charity’s Black Country hospice in Walsall.

Claire Snape, area fundraiser for Acorns in the Black Country, said: "We’re delighted to bring Acorns Glow Walk back for 2022 and we want as many people as possible to join us as we light up Walsall Arboretum for local children and families.

"By taking part in Acorns Glow Walk and raising money, you’ll be helping us to modernise the spaces where children spend precious time."

Acorns Glow Walk offers something for everyone with a fun 5km or a more challenging 10km route.

Those who take part will get an exclusive Glow Walk T-shirt, a fundraising pack, glow accessories, and a medal upon completion.

Claire added: "This is the perfect event to capture the magic of autumn and shine the spotlight on Acorns in the Black Country, a lifeline which supports around 200 local families every year.

"Grab your glow sticks, wear your brightest outfits and shine bright for Black Country children and families."

Acorns Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for life-limited and life-threatened children and young people, and support for their families, including those who are bereaved.

In the past year, Acorns in the Black Country has supported over 210 children and their families.

The Room to Grow Appeal aims to raise funds for a number of significant upgrades at the hospice in Walstead Road, something the charity has been unable to do for many years due to financial constraints.

The improvements include to the 10 children’s bedrooms where children stay for short breaks, emergency or end-of-life care, and a new purpose-built arts and crafts room.

Tickets for Acorns Glow Walk are priced £10 for adults and £5 for children (3-15), and under 3s are free. Family tickets are priced £25 (2 adults and 2 children).

Ticket prices cover the cost of the event, with all funds raised in sponsorship going directly to the Acorns Room to Grow Appeal.