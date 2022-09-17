Husband's charity hike for Alzheimer's support group returns for sixth year in memory of late wife

Walking for Eileen

Robert Pitcher has been running Walking for Eileen in Cannock Chase for six years, as a tribute to his late wife Eileen Pitcher, who had Alzheimer's.

The 81-year-old decided to do the first hike after planting a tree for his wife on the Chase, and after the first walk went well, it became an annual event to raise money for MASE (Monthly Alzheimer's Support Evenings).

The event has been supported for the past two years by Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles.

Robert said: "Obviously whilst I'm fit enough I'll carry it on, then maybe Cannock Council with Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles will keep it going every year."

Eighty people took part in Walking for Eileen 2022 on Saturday, September 3, including MP Amanda Milling, a regular attendee at the hike, who after giving a speech, rang the bell to start the walks.

Walking for Eileen

The charity event had two different walks for participants - a six-mile hike, and a less strenuous one-mile stroll.

Robert said: "It's a great opportunity to draw people to the beautiful Cannock Chase and to fundraise for local charitable organisations.

"I've seen the heartache that Alzheimer's brings, but I've also seen the relief that an evening at MASE brings. For a few vital hours each month they are provided with friendship, advice and much needed support."

Walking for Eileen

Robert took his wife to MASE for a year and a half before she died in 2017, and has volunteered for them for five years.

The evenings are held monthly at four venues in the Cannock and Stafford area and are run entirely by volunteers.

During the pandemic, the group delivered more than 5,000 meals to carers and people receiving care.

For more information about MASE, go to themasegroup.org