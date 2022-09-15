Hospital appointments set to be postponed across the region as country marks the Queen's funeral

NHS

Some hospitals have said they will be operating as usual, while others have said that they will postpone some non-urgent appointments.

With the Queen's funeral taking place on Monday, much of the country will be coming to a standstill, with appointments postponed, while supermarkets, shopping centres, restaurants and fast-food chains either close or reduce their hours.

Black Country Acute Trusts

The Black Country Acute Trusts has announced that their services will remain open for urgent and emergency care, but as many patients and staff will want to participate in the national day of mourning for the Queen's funeral, routine services will be limited.

The list of hospitals that fall under the Black Country Trusts are:

Bloxwich Hospital

Bushey Fields Hospital

Dorothy Pattison Hospital

Edward Street Hospital

Hallam Street Hospital

Heath Lane Hospital

New Cross Hospital

Penn Hospital

Russells Hall Hospital

West Park Hospital

Urgent and emergency care services will run as normal as well as some planned procedures for serious conditions such as cancer, but patients will be contacted to confirm whether their planned appointments will be going ahead or will be rescheduled.

Pharmacies will be open but opening hours may change.

A spokesman for the Black Country Trusts said: “Our services will remain open for urgent and emergency care, as they usually do on bank holidays, on Monday 19 September, the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s state funeral. If people need urgent care they should contact NHS 111 online or call 111, and in the case of a life-threatening emergency they should call 999.

Many patients and staff will want to participate in the national day of mourning and as a sign of respect, routine services on that day will be limited. Urgent and emergency care services are continuing as normal as well as some planned procedures for serious conditions such as cancer. Patients will be contacted to confirm whether their planned appointment will be going ahead and will be able to choose to reschedule. All postponed routine appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Pharmacies will be open, although opening hours may change - search “find a pharmacy NHS” to find the most up to date information. GP surgeries will be closed. People are also urged to plan ahead and order repeat prescriptions as soon as possible before the bank holiday weekend.

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust said that some patient appointments may be postponed but they are working hard to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.

Anyone with an appointment due on Monday has been advised to assume it is going ahead unless they are contacted.

A statement from the trust, which runs Royal Stoke University Hospital and County Hospital in Stafford. said: "Following the announcement that Monday 19 September 2022 will be the day of the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Bank Holiday some patients appointments may be postponed.

"We are working hard to ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum and anyone who has an appointment within any of our services on Monday (19 September) should assume it is going ahead as planned unless you are contacted.

"If your appointment is affected we will contact you directly.

"If you have an appointment for Monday (19 September) and no longer wish to attend on that day, please can you let us know at the earliest opportunity by calling the number on your appointment letter.