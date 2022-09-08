Nurse union leader issues strike call to Black Country nurses

Pat Cullen, RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive, meets nurses during her visit to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley

Pat Cullen, the general secretary and chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing, spoke with nursing staff at Walsall Manor Hospital, Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley and New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton along with RCN representatives from the host NHS trusts.

Ms Cullen’s three-day tour of hospitals in the Midlands came as new figures revealed that the number of vacancies for NHS nurses in the region soared by nearly 18 per cent to 9,336 in the 12 months to the end of June, with around one in eight registered nurse posts unfilled.

The RCN will ask its members working in the NHS across the UK to vote for strike action in protest at Government pay freezes and below inflation pay awards stretching back more than a decade.

The College believes that a fair pay deal will help to tackle the growing nurse staffing crisis in the NHS.

The ballot opens on September 15.

Ms Cullen said: “Nursing staff are burnt out and ministers choosing to suppress their pay well below inflation in a worsening cost of living crisis is forcing more to reconsider their future.

“Rather than leave a fantastic profession, I’m telling our members that enough is enough and the time has come for them to vote for strike action this year.

“The new prime minister must act fast to give nursing staff a pay award that their hard work and dedication deserves as part of resolving the all-engulfing NHS crisis."

Ahead of the ballot, a YouGov survey has found that public support for nurses taking strike action has increased to nearly two-thirds and that three-quarters of people feel there are not enough nursing staff employed in the NHS to provide safe care for patients.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We value the hard work of NHS staff and are working hard to support them – including by giving over one million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year.