Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Train delays after woman spotted at Cross City Line bridge near Birmingham

By Deborah HardimanBirminghamHealthPublished: Last Updated:

Train passengers on services between Lichfield and Birmingham are facing delays after a woman was spotted trespassing near the track.

A West Midlands Railway train
A West Midlands Railway train

Cross City Line operator West Midlands Railway was forced to halt or cancel services after reports that the female was seen near Chester Road station at about 10am on Wednesday.

Spokesman Andrew McGill said: "A member of the public who appeared to be in a position of danger was seen on a bridge and we temporarily halted some trains.

"The lady is now safe. There have been some cancellations as a result and there will be some knock-on effects. We were given the all-clear at about 10.30am to resume services."

Disruption was expected to last until around midday.

Health
News
Sutton Coldfield
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Lichfield
Staffordshire
Transport
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News