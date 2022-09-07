Train delays after woman spotted at Cross City Line bridge near Birmingham

A West Midlands Railway train

Cross City Line operator West Midlands Railway was forced to halt or cancel services after reports that the female was seen near Chester Road station at about 10am on Wednesday.

Spokesman Andrew McGill said: "A member of the public who appeared to be in a position of danger was seen on a bridge and we temporarily halted some trains.

"The lady is now safe. There have been some cancellations as a result and there will be some knock-on effects. We were given the all-clear at about 10.30am to resume services."

Disruption was expected to last until around midday.