Driver hurt in two-car rush hour crash opposite site of Cannock industrial estate fire

Entrance to Cannock Industrial Centre, in Walkmill Lane, Bridgtown near where the crash happened

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Walkmill Lane, in Bridgtown, Cannock shortly after 8.10am on Monday after reports of a collision.

“We were called at 8:12am to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision at Walkmill Lane, Cannock. We sent one ambulance to the scene and treated two women with minor injuries, one of whom was taken to hospital,” a trust spokesperson said.

The crash occurred near Cannock Industrial Centre where materials in the yard erupted into flames and smoke early on Monday.

More than 40 firefighters tackled the blaze, while residents living in nearby properties in Haling Way said they were evacuated from their home shortly after 6.30am.

The fire damage at Cannock Industrial Centre after the blaze had been extinguished

Several say they were woken up by popping noises which rapidly escalated into explosions resulting in about 100 aerosol cans landing in the street behind the fenced depot. At least one vehicle was struck and some cans were blown over rooftops into back gardens.

It's thought an overnight thunderstorm could have been to blame for the fire.

Staffordshire Fire & Rescue station manager Dan Keeling said: "The cause is still under investigation, but is believed to be accidental. there are a lot of chemicals on the site , some are reactive with water. It is possible that the cause may be related to the weather as we had the thunderstorm, but until we look it it further we won't know for certain."

Gas cannisters rained down on nearby roads during the fire

WHG tenants Leah Wheeler and partner Louie Wood, of Hyth Court, were among those who living a block of low-rise flats.

Leah, 19, a carer, said: "I got up for work and opened the windows as normal. Then I heard this popping sound. I opened the door to see where it was coming from and I saw these massive flames shooting over from the depot next door."

One of the gas cannisters that fell on Haling Way, next door to the industrial estate

Louise Hughes, 40, an assistant accountant, said: "We didn't know what was happening at first. We were quite scared. We were woken up by smouldering and popping noises. We looked out of the window and at first I thought they had lit a bin fire, but all of a sudden the yard just went up in a bang.