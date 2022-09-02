Nurses to swap uniforms for football strips as part of a £20,000 community garden project appeal

Walsall Lionesses stroke rehab garden fundraiser

The garden will help Walsall stroke rehabilitation patients, with the appeal already raising £11,000.

A team from Hollybank House Stroke Rehabilitation Unit in Willenhall will take on the Walsall Lionesses under-13s girls team this Saturday, at Burntwood Leisure Centre, with the game kicking off at 11am.

The appeal was started by Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust’s charity Well Wishers back before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The match is one of several events being organised to boost the fund towards its target.

Under the plans, the current lawn will be replaced with a potting area, pergola, coloured planters, a sensory spot and a seating area for patients, their families and staff to not only enjoy the garden but help create and maintain it.

Michelle Awale, 50, occupational therapist for the Stroke Rehab Team, is captain of the Hollybank team.

The side is made up of occupational therapists, physios, nurses and administration staff from age 35 upwards.

Michelle said: "We’re really excited to be able to now forward plan a garden area that will benefit the rehabilitation of patients.

"The trustees of the charity are thrilled to support this. All the monies raised from the match will go to the community garden project.

"I’ve never played football before and neither have most of the team so we might have our work cut out, but I’ve got two lads who follow football and I know the basic rules so we’re hoping to give them a good game.

"We’re hoping to raise about £200 on the day, so every little helps and we’d encourage families to come along to watch.

"The staff are really excited to be taking part and it promises to be a really fun day out for all the family."

Kay Wright, a Stroke Nurse, has a daughter who plays for the Lionesses, so there will be some family rivalry, as well as familiarity between the teams.

Walsall Lionesses under-13s manager Katie Cox said: "The NHS has always gone above and beyond, even before Covid, and this is our way of supporting them to achieve their goal and hopefully have some fun.

"Our Lionesses are really looking forward to the challenge and meeting the staff who are providing excellent care to stroke patients in Walsall."