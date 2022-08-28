Keep-fit fans raise almost £12k in air ambulance Staffordshire airbase 4,000 mile challenge

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Airbase Challenege

Supporters of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity took part in its Airbase Challenge and attracted £11,500 in donations for their efforts.

The much-needed cash will fund 12 missions and help save many lives across Staffordshire.

The charity’s Airbase Challenge, which originally launched last year as part of the its 30th anniversary celebrations, saw participants jog, walk, swim and cycle their way around four distances ranging from 27 to 121 miles.

The distances represent the miles between the charity's three airbases at Tatenhill Airfield, in Staffordshire; RAF Cosford, in Shropshire; and Strensham Services on the M5 in Worcestershire. The challenge returned this year with even more fitness fans taking part and challenging themselves to get physical.

Participants were given 30 days to complete the activity which they could do as an individual or as part of a group and overall they pledged to cover more than 4,000 miles.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity fundraising head Emma Wood said: "We're incredibly fortunate to have dedicated supporters who came out in full force to throw their support behind this year's Airbase Challenge.