Wolverhampton nurse dives into charity challenge

Sue Giles is completing a virtual channel swim

Suzanne Giles, orthopaedic and fracture clinic staff nurse, is aiming to do 68k (42 miles) in August to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The original national challenge is to swim 10k in August but Suzanne wanted to push herself further so increased the distance.

The 55-year-old from Penn is also focused on fundraising.

She said: “I set myself the challenge of swimming 66k in August to help fund life-saving cancer research.

“My dad John taught me how to swim and he is the reason I got into swimming in the first place. I really enjoy it and find it a relaxing hobby as well as a way of keeping fit.

“Sadly my dad died of cancer in October 1995 so I wanted to raise money to hopefully stop other families going through what we did. It is such a worthwhile cause.”

The keen swimmer normally clocks up 10k every week at Nuffield Health Wolverhampton Fitness & Wellbeing Gym and goes early in the morning before starting her shift.

“I have found the challenge really exciting so far and I am on track to beat the 66k by Friday. Actually, I think I will end up completing 68k which is great,” she said.

“I find swimming a great way to start my day. It de-stresses me - especially after the pressures of the last few years due to Covid. I normally go before work and it sets me up right then for the day ahead. I try to go every day. I sometimes go at the weekend as well.”

Alongside the mental health benefits of swimming Suzanne has also seen the physical benefits.

“I have lost three and a half stone since January which is amazing and I feel so much better. I have really seen an increase in my fitness levels as well,” she said.