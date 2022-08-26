Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Superhero fun run coming to Dudley park in aid of charity

By Lisa O'BrienDudleyHealthPublished:

A superhero fun run is coming to a park in Dudley with fundraisers urged to get involved.

The 5k Superhero Fun Run will be held at Himley Hall Park in October
The 5k Superhero Fun Run will be held at Himley Hall Park in October

People are being asked to dress up as their favourite superhero and join healthcare staff at Himley Hall in October for a 5k fun run to raise funds for a hospital charity.

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital and Corbett and Guest outpatient centres, will be joined by family, friends, and members of the public for the 5k Superhero Fun Run at Himley Hall Park on October 2.

Money raised will boost funds for the Dudley Group NHS Charity’s Thank You Appeal.

The run will start at 11am and those taking part will be joined by some of the trust’s virtual London marathon runners who will begin their 26.2 miles marathon distance, completing their first 5k at Himley Hall.

Local company Collective Fitness will start the day with a warm-up session.

Trust chief executive Diane Wake said: “I’m really looking forward to taking part in the fun run and I’ve already got my eye on the superhero costume I’ll be wearing!

“I hope lots of people will join me, whether they are running, walking, or simply cheering on their family and friends. It will be a fantastic day out for the whole family, and all for a good cause.”

Money raised for the Thank You Appeal will help buy specialist medical equipment for patients in need of specialist care including digital reminiscence technology for dementia patients, shockwave therapy equipment and ventilators for the hospital’s respiratory ward.

To sign up for the run visit the Dudley Group NHS charity Facebook page or the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust website and click on the charity section.

Health
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News