New CQC ratings for Black Country and Staffordshire care providers with one told it 'requires improvement'

Aldergrove Manor Care Home. Photo: Google

The latest Quality Commission (CQC) report includes inspections of adult social care, hospitals and primary medical care.

The inspections include ratings which show the CQC's overall judgement of the quality of care, and these start with the best rating outstanding followed by good, requires improvement and inadequate.

Five points are assessed and these are whether the places of care are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led.

Care providers across the region have had recent inspections and their ratings are as follows:

Dudley

One care provider was inspected and it was rated 'good'.

Stourside Hospital, of 60 Bradley Road, Stourbridge, which is run by Ramsay Health Care UK Operations Limited, was given 'good' in all areas inspected on June 14.

Sandwell

One care provider was inspected and it was rated 'good'.

Princess Lodge Limited, of 11 High Street, Princes End, Tipton, was given 'good' in all areas inspected on May 23.

Stafford

One care provider was inspected and it was rated 'good'.

Turning Point - Staffordshire Learning Disabilities Supported Living, of 5 Rutherford Court, Staffordshire Technology Park, Stafford, which is run by Turning Point, was given 'good' in all areas inspected on June 21.

Wolverhampton

Two care providers were inspected and one was rated 'good' while the other was rated 'requires improvement'.

SpaMedica Wolverhampton of Fairfax House, Pendeford Business Park, Wobaston Road, Wolverhampton, was given 'good' in all areas inspected on July 6.