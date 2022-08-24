Health watchdog members see progress on Walsall urgent and emergency care centre

Members of Healthwatch Walsall on their visit

Healthwatch Walsall has been working closely with Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust through the various stages of the £40 million development and last Friday's engagement session gave an insight into how patients will be assessed and prioritised as well as a greater understanding of the layout.

Members were able to ask questions of Ruchi Joshi, clinical director for acute and emergency services and Liz Slevin, emergency department and acute care transformational lead nurse.

Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes also attended the event.

Miss Joshi said: "I think we all got a lot out of this important session.

"We were asked about ambulance handovers, recruitment for the new build and staff training to name just a few topics. These sessions reiterate the importance of communication between our patients, the public, and the trust and we will continue to work closely together in the coming weeks and months as we count down to the completion of this project.

"Liz and I were also extremely proud to show more detailed layout plans with 3D images so that people could see the improved environment - and those who went on the tour were really impressed at the space we're going to have."

Aileen Farrer, Healthwatch Walsall manager, said: "This was an informative session with good engagement and the opportunity to ask lots of questions. There was good interaction and it's clear that we are all working for the good of Walsall service users."

The multi-million-pound provision includes an urgent treatment centre, emergency department including resus and rapid assessment and treatment area, and children’s emergency department, co-located paediatric assessment unit, acute medical unit and provision for frailty and community integrated assessment services.

It also includes re-configuration of the current emergency department footprint, to incorporate improved ambulatory emergency care and imaging services.

Various specialist facilities are located throughout, such as an isolation room for infectious patients, bariatric provision and digital X-ray rooms.

All areas have been designed specifically to enhance clinical staff efficiency, improve quality of care, improve patient experience and improve the working environment for staff.