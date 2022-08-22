New £1 million MRI scanner at Wolverhampton hospital will treat 7,000 patients a year

The new scanner with staff pictured from left: Claire Baker, MRI advanced practitioner, Sian Passmore, clinical support officer, Martin Ives, senior MRI radiographer, Khumbulani Ndlovu, MRI advanced practitioner and Muazzam Muhammad, Senior MRI radiographer

The Philips Ingenia Ambition 1.5T scanner has technology called BlueSeal which is a helium-free design, meaning it’s a much greener solution than its predecessor as its energy requirements to maintain the high-field strength magnet are far lower.

It also boasts the latest technology called compressed SENSE which offers higher definition scans within shorter acquisition times.

“Our new MRI scanner went operational last month and has become a valuable addition to our MRI fleet,” said Glen Whitehouse, group manager, diagnostic services at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust. “The new BlueSeal design means the scanner uses virtually no helium to sustain the superconducting magnet.

“This is important because world helium reserves are running low and it is vital we move to new technologies which minimise our reliance on remaining stocks.

“Cooling the helium also uses a lot of energy which is greatly reduced with our new machine’s helium-free design, helping the trust to reduce its carbon footprint.

“The latest technology allows for higher quality imaging and shorter scan times, particularly for those which require patients to hold their breath.

"The large 70cm diameter (two foot three inches) and comfort table top also improve comfort for our patients to greatly improve their experience.”

Patient Adrian Smekss, 60, from Lichfield has a tumour and underwent a scan to examine it and to see how it can be removed.

Speaking about the new equipment, he said: “It was spacious, comfortable and you feel less claustrophobic compared to the old scanner.”

MRI scanners at the trust are being replaced as they are eight years old, allowing the organisation to keep up to date with the latest advances in technology.

Glen added: “At RWT we have a structured replacement programme through our partnership with Medipass Healthcare.

“This means our patients can be confident they will always be imaged on some of the latest and most advanced equipment.”

Back in April, the old scanner was slid out of an external access panel on to a reinforced scaffolding pad, then crane-lifted into a waiting lorry to be either sold on or used for parts.

Medipass has also given the trust a light-up ceiling skyscape feature designed to help patients relax while on the scanner.

The scanner replacement process took 16 weeks, which included a refurbishment of the MRI suite.

During this time there was no disruption to patient waiting times thanks to the adaptability of the trust’s dedicated team working with the new Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) at Cannock Chase Hospital.

Glen added: “We would very much like to thank our imaging team and patients for continuing to support us on our continued improvement journey.”

With the BlueSeal magnet no helium can escape. There is no need for a vent pipe, significantly reducing construction costs.

Philips BlueSeal is also lightweight with a minimum weight limit of 3,700 kg (3.7 tonnes), almost the weight of three normal-sized cars.