Bras for cake at breast cancer fundraising event this weekend

The Afternoon Tea with Jazzi P is being held on Sunday at the Wolverhampton Heritage Centre, between 2pm and 5pm.

There will be guest speakers and The Windmill Bakery and Berry Brook Farm will be showing off their artisan cakes.

Jazzi P, aka Pauline Bennett, said: “This event is for men as well as women. Please pop in if only for a short while. I want to collect 1,000 bras.

Berry Brook Farm Public House’s cake-a-tiers Julie, Kerry and Jon will also be showcasing their bakery creations which “have to be seen to be believed”.

Jazzi said: “Admission is a donation of one brassiere and for that you will get two slices of delicious cake from The Windmill and Berry Brook - it's as easy as 123.