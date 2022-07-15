Air ambulance called after car 'leaves carriageway' in A5 crash

Air ambulance at the scene

The road has been closed between Muckley Corner at the A461 island and Walsall Island at the A5148 and traffic diverted to surrounding roads after a serious collision was reported at about 5.30pm.

National Highways said an investigation was being launched to find the cause of the crash.

The agency posted on Twitter: "The #A5 in #Staffordshire is now closed southbound between the #A461 (#MuckleyCorner) and the # (near #Lichfield) due to a serious collision involving a car which has left the carriageway.

"Collision investigation will be taking place."

We're receiving reports of a serious collision involving a car which has left the carriageway on the #A5 southbound in #Staffordhsire between the #A461 (#MuckleyCorner) and the #A5148 (near #Lichfield).



Emergency services are on scene. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Y2wY1dgjCv — National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) July 15, 2022

Staffordshire & West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit has shared a photo of the air ambulance on the carriageway as officers asked drivers to follow the road closure diversions.

National Highways has told motorists to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol. The agency's instructions told drivers to go on the following route: