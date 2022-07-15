Notification Settings

Air ambulance called after car 'leaves carriageway' in A5 crash

By Deborah Hardiman

An air ambulance has been scrambled to the A5 near Lichfield after a car left the dual carriageway this evening.

Air ambulance at the scene

The road has been closed between Muckley Corner at the A461 island and Walsall Island at the A5148 and traffic diverted to surrounding roads after a serious collision was reported at about 5.30pm.

National Highways said an investigation was being launched to find the cause of the crash.

The agency posted on Twitter: "The #A5 in #Staffordshire is now closed southbound between the #A461 (#MuckleyCorner) and the # (near #Lichfield) due to a serious collision involving a car which has left the carriageway.

"Collision investigation will be taking place."

Staffordshire & West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit has shared a photo of the air ambulance on the carriageway as officers asked drivers to follow the road closure diversions.

National Highways has told motorists to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol. The agency's instructions told drivers to go on the following route:

  • At the A461 Muckley Corner roundabout, exit the A5 southbound and join the A461 Walsall Road northbound

  • Continue northbound until the roundabout with the A461 Limburg Avenue

  • At the next roundabout, continue on the A461 northbound (Sainte Foy Avenue)

  • Continue until the junction with the A51

  • Turn right and join the A51 southbound (Upper St John Street)

  • Continue southbound until the roundabout with the A5148 (Swinfen Interchange)

  • Join the A5148 southbound and continue to then re-join the A5 southbound at the next roundabout

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

