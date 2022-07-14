Notification Settings

Vital hospital buildings to remain in place to cope with high demands

By Gurdip Thandi

Two temporary facilities at Walsall Manor Hospital will become a permanent part of services to help cope with high pressure demands and avoid putting people at risk.

Walsall Manor Hospital
Walsall Manor Hospital

Walsall Council planners gave the thumbs up to an application to change the current short term status of two temporary buildings to enable them to stay in place.

The temporary buildings were put in place to provide ambulatory care and ease pressure on the emergency department caused by rising demand as a result of Covid.

But bosses said there is now a need to retain and refurbish both of the structures to continue to meet the needs.

Planning agents BDP said: “The proposed development looks at refurbishing the existing single-storey courtyard accommodation within the Emergency Department at Walsall Manor Hospital.

“There are two courtyards within the scope of works, one being 150sqm and the other being 200sqm, each holding accommodation which support an integrated model of emergency, urgent, and ambulatory care for the Accident and Emergency Department.

“This is due to the clinical space being necessary to meet the high pressure demands of Covid-19. Due to the impact of Covid-19, the Trust is unable to remove the temporary accommodation without putting the care of patients at risk.

“The two clinical buildings within the courtyards were installed as part of the governments funding to help with Winter Pressures due to Covid-19.

“The buildings were erected as a “temporary build” due to the urgent need for more clinical spaces in the hospital, but due to it’s growing necessity for the hospital especially during Covid-19, this application looks to make these buildings a permanent addition to the Walsall Manor Hospital.

“The Trust plans to redevelop the accommodation into a fitting environment to cater to the Emergency care of the hospital’s patients. As such, there will be no negative impact on the local community and the environment.”

Gurdip Thandi

By Gurdip Thandi

@Gurdo

Local Democracy Reporter covering Walsall.

