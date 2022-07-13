Fewer pregnant women in the Black Country received their flu jab than ever before, figures show

Data from the UK Health Security Agency revealed 15,318 people were registered at GP practices last winter and a further 8,477 in Staffordshire.

But only 8,001 people in the Black Country received a flu jab between September and the end of February – the lowest recorded since 2013-14.

In Staffordshire the uptake was lower than year before – with around 40 per cent compared to 44 – but still higher than in the Black Country areas.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said it was concerned by the record low uptake nationally among pregnant women, and warned that getting flu during pregnancy can be serious.

The NHS recommends that all pregnant women have the flu vaccine, whatever stage of pregnancy they're at, as it will protect both mothers and babies.

The UKHSA said delays in GP practices updating records following births or loss of pregnancy means the uptake rate is likely to be an underestimate.

And the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said it is possible the true uptake could be higher, but that the figures are "concerning".

In Wolverhampton, figures show 3,315 pregnant women were registered with 811 having the jab in 2021-2022. It equated to an uptake rate of 24.5 per cent.

In Sandwell, it was 4,511 and 1,108 with an uptake rate of 24.6 per cent. In Walsall, it was 3,579 and 1,169 with a rate of 32.7 per cent. In Dudley, it was 3,913 and 1,499 with an uptake rate of 38.3 per cent.

Each of the four Black Country areas recorded the lowest rate since comparable records began in 2013-2014. Meanwhile Staffordshire had 8,477 registered with 3,414 receiving the jab, an uptake rate of 40.3 per cent.

Dr Pat O’Brien, consultant obstetrician and vice president of RCOG, said seasonal flu is an unpredictable virus, and strongly recommended all pregnant women get the vaccine.

He added: "Developing flu during pregnancy can be serious for women and their babies because pregnancy weakens the immune system and results in a greater risk of complications and other infections, such as bronchitis than can develop into pneumonia.

“The reduction in uptake might be down to people feeling less concerned about flu last year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, or may be related to inaccurate information circulating last year about the Covid-19 vaccine and pregnancy."

Across England, just 37.9 per cent of pregnant women in England got the flu vaccine in 2021-22 – down from 43.6 per cent in 2020-21 and also a record low. For at risk expectant mothers, uptake was 51.8 per cent, but for healthy pregnant women it was just 36 per cent.

Dr Simon Williams, of Swansea University, said flu vaccine uptake tends to be lower in more economically deprived areas, and also within some black and Asian minority ethnic communities.

The psychology lecturer said these groups have been "historically discriminated against" and marginalised from access to equal healthcare, so might be more hesitant to come forward.

The British Society for Immunology said the Government needs to work with the NHS and local authorities to prioritise important immunisation services and learn lessons from better-performing areas.

Dr Doug Brown, BSI chief executive, added: "For these initiatives to be successful, we must ensure our immunisation services are properly funded and resourced.