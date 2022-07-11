Donation from ex-mayor will help cancer patients

Pictured left to right: Neil Holt, Steve Waltho and Pete Cooke

Steve Waltho climbed 20 peaks in the Lake District in March, just four months after his cancer removal surgery in November 2021 to raise money for The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity.

The 66-year-old, who is a former Dudley Mayor, was diagnosed with an enlarged prostate in 2014 after going to his doctor’s surgery with symptoms of a water infection.

Further tests conducted by his GP showed a high prostate specific antigen (PSA) reading, which was followed by a biopsy.

Steve, who lives in Kingswinford, was then monitored regularly until an MRI scan in November 2020 which showed progressive prostate cancer.

He said: “I was put on hormone treatment to stop any spread until my robotic prostatectomy surgery in early November 2021.

“The surgery went well and after that I wanted to give something back to show a little gratitude and took to the hills which have been such a prominent source of fitness, peace and fundraising in my life.

"I'll be eternally grateful for the brilliance of Pete Cooke, consultant urological and robotic surgeon, and his team at New Cross Hospital for giving me an extension to my life. There's no way of telling what my quality of life might have been now or even if I'd still be here without it but at the moment I feel ok and back to being as active as a 66 year old might expect.”

Steve’s brother-in-law Neil Holt, 64, who has learning difficulties, also wanted to raise money so supported Steve’s challenge on a family holiday in Wales.

In April, the duo climbed the highest peak in the Preseli Hills in Wales to further add to the funds.

​Steve added: “When Neil learned of my desire to raise money he also wanted to add to the total by suggesting his own event in Wales. He's an absolute inspiration to all who know him and he wanted to donate to a charity for people with disabilities.

"As I am honorary patron of Access In Dudley (AID) it was an absolute no-brainer to split the donation and hand over £1,000 to AID and give £1,000 to The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity to be used for future prostate cancer patients.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has sponsored me along this journey.”

Amie Rogers, community and events fundraiser for The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Charity, said: “We are very grateful to Steve and his family for this fantastic support. It was great to meet Steve and hear about his fantastic care by Mr Cooke and his team. Thank you again for this generous donation.”

​Steve also dedicated the fundraising to former Dudley Council colleague Councillor David Vickers who sadly passed away with prostate cancer earlier this year.

He added: “I would like to give a plea for men to get tested if they have any potential symptoms. These include needing the toilet more often during the night, weak flow, feeling your bladder has not emptied fully or needing to rush to the toilet.”