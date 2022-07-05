Black Country NHS boss thanks staff on institution's 74th birthday

In July 5, 1948, the NHS was established and Mark Axcell, chief executive officer of the Black Country Integrated Care Board, marked the day by thanking his staff.

He said: “As we mark 74 years of the NHS, it provides the perfect opportunity for us recognise all our amazing NHS staff n the Black Country and their contribution over the last year.

“I would like to extend my personal gratitude to all our teams who continue to put in incredible effort and even make personal sacrifices to support the NHS and our communities, as we work to restore services back to pre-pandemic levels.

“I would also like to thank those who have played a vital role in preparing for the major reorganisation of the health and care system in the Black Country and the recent launch of the Black Country Integrated Care Board.

“We could not achieve all we have without the skill and dedication of our people. They really are an inspiration, and we simply would not have our NHS without them.”

The NHS is still under pressure from the pandemic, and local people are being encouraged to play their part and support the NHS by using the services that are relevant to them. If you are feeling unwell and it is not an emergency, visit your local pharmacist, talk to your GP practice about an

appointment with an appropriate healthcare professional, or contact NHS 111 for advice.