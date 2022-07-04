Worcestershire County Council backs UK Care Week to recruit new carers

UK Care Week is being supported by Worcestershire County Council

The week-long campaign aims to show what its like to work in the care sector, celebrate those who work within it, and encourage more people to take up job opportunities.

Worcestershire currently employs 15,000 people through adult social care, whether this be through the local authority and independent sectors. These include 1,100 managerial roles, 700 regulated professionals, 10,500 direct care, including 9,000 care workers.

Councillor Adrian Hardman, cabinet member for adult social care said, “Adult Social Care has been one of our biggest priorities for many years and our carer workforce play a huge part in helping our residents to live well and remain independent for longer. Care is a fantastic option for your career, no matter what stage of your career you’re at and I’m so pleased that we have taken the opportunity to shine the spotlight on this during this national week.”

The Worcester Jobs Fair on Wednesday will have a host of care job opportunities.

The event is taking place at The Hive in Worcester. A range of local care providers will be on hand to discuss various recruitment opportunities available in the county.

The event is also an opportunity to explore how you attain qualifications that can help you take the first step onto the care sector career path.

The Worcestershire Skills Bootcamp programme offers a variety of courses for up to 16 weeks for anyone unemployed or employed and looking to upskill, offering a guaranteed interview with an employer. These include Acceleration into apprenticeships Health and Social Care.