Wolverhampton hospital receives valuable donation for stroke rehabilitation equipment

Ray Whitehouse

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust has received upper limb exerciser rehabilitation equipment for its West Park Hospital, worth £5,775.90.

The equipment was paid for through a generous donation by Willenhall Area Relief Rehabilitation And Nursing Trust (WARRANT).

Many of the 500 outpatients who are supported by the stroke services will have access to the tool, which can treat many impairments that result from a stroke.

Patients will be able to access more than 30 different games from the Upper Limb Exerciser on a one-to-one basis to enable functional, repetitive movements.

Jane Bisiker, clinical specialist occupational therapist for stroke services, said: “Thanks to the generosity of an ongoing supporter, both inpatients and outpatients will benefit from this donation, and it will make such a difference to the rehabilitation of our patients.

“There is a range of grips and movements so patients can do a lot of upper limb work on their arms and shoulders. You can grade it from very little resistance then improve it to strengthen your range.

“The patients love it – I have not known anyone who doesn’t enjoy it because it’s fun, engaging and works you really hard without realising it.”

Jane also said the equipment saves staff valuable time preparing exercises and even offers a competitive element for patients should they want it.

Ray Whitehouse suffered a stroke in 2000 which affected his left side and left him unable to walk, use his left arm or read.

The retired insurance broker and father-of-two from Wightwick, Wolverhampton, has been using the games-based treatment tool at West Park Hospital for an hour a week for the last eight weeks to help his cognitive ability.

The 78-year-old said: “I’ve been doing video games which involve matching shapes, matching colours and putting playing cards in order and I would definitely recommend it. It’s improved things for me already.

“I couldn’t look to the left and now I look a lot more to the left than I did before. I’ve booked it for another month.”

Amanda Winwood, charity development manager at the Trust, said: “We’re very grateful for the support WARRANT has provided to purchase these items.