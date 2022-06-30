New NHS Integrated Care Boards to come into force this week

The new Integrated Care System will replace the Clinical Commissioning Group and will also include local councils and other local partners.

The new ICBs will cover geographic areas including Black Country and West Birmingham and Staffordshire.

Chief executive of the Staffordshire ICB said: "We have an exciting opportunity to work with partners across the integrated care system in a collaborative, supportive and inclusive way that will help to ensure greater benefits of health and care for everyone across the system.

"The CCGs did a great job in ensuring clinicians were more at the heart of decision making. Now we have a genuine opportunity to learn from the successes of the past whilst deliver our ambitions for greater integration between health and care in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, to reduce inequalities, and to improve health and care outcomes for local people."

He added: "It is our collective responsibility to ensure we capitalise on this opportunity, to deliver real change that goes beyond infrastructure, working closely with all NHS organisations, our local authorities and voluntary sector colleagues.”

"Over the next 12 months, we will continue to work to develop our plans further."

Healthwatch Wolverhampton will work with the Black Country ICB.

Lucie Woodruff, acting Healthwatch Wolverhampton manager, said: "The introduction of the Black Country and West Birmingham Integrated Care System gives us a unique chance to feed people’s views into the planning and running of services – especially the voices of those who are not being heard now.

"We will work hard to make sure the views of local people are represented in the new NHS structure. We are also committed to playing our part by championing equality and inclusion, and helping services reach every bit of the community."

She added: "When services listen and act on the experiences of patients and service users, it results in better care. We have a real chance if we can get the new system right by creating a true partnership between services and the public.