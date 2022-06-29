Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ambulance service drive to install 80 life-saving bleed control kits

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonHealthPublished: Last Updated:

West Midlands Ambulance Service has launched a drive to install 80 life-saving bleed control kits around the region after teaming up with an NHS charity.

A bleed control kit.
A bleed control kit.

The kits contain a tourniquet and other trauma dressings and are vital in saving the lives of people who suffer major trauma – such as through a violent act.

Last week, the partnership between WMAS and NHS Charities Together, led to three bleed control kits being placed at three sites in North Warwickshire.

A defibrillator cabinet containing both an automated external defibrillator and a bleed control kit.

They were installed at the The Crew in Nuneaton, Atherstone Market Square and outside the new AAA Food Hall in Hartshill, next to defibrillators there.

Tim Cronin, community response manager for WMAS, said: "These kits are vital to help save lives and can be used in the first few minutes of an injury by members of the public prior to an ambulance arriving.

“A number of kits, which contain a tourniquet and other trauma dressings, can already be found in parts of the region following the hard work by The Daniel Baird Foundation which was set up after the son of Lynne Baird was fatally stabbed in Birmingham in 2017.

“Working closely with the foundation, WMAS helped develop the kits and now thanks to NHS Charities Together, we hope to provide a further 80 kits across the West Midlands during the next few months.”

WMAS Community Response Manager Tim Cronin and North Warwickshire CFR, Sam Hall, install a bleed control kit at AAA Food Hall in Hartshill.
WMAS Community Response Manager, Tim Cronin, North Warwickshire CFR, Sam Hall, and Atherstone Town Councillor, Ray Jarvis, with the new bleed control kit.
WMAS Community Response Manager, Tim Cronin, North Warwickshire CFR, Sam Hall, and Rich from The Crew in Nuneaton with the new bleed control kit.

More information about the kits can be found at controlthebleed.org.uk

Health
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Walsall
Sandwell
Dudley
Birmingham
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News