Ambulance service drive to install 80 life-saving bleed control kits

A bleed control kit.

The kits contain a tourniquet and other trauma dressings and are vital in saving the lives of people who suffer major trauma – such as through a violent act.

Last week, the partnership between WMAS and NHS Charities Together, led to three bleed control kits being placed at three sites in North Warwickshire.

A defibrillator cabinet containing both an automated external defibrillator and a bleed control kit.

They were installed at the The Crew in Nuneaton, Atherstone Market Square and outside the new AAA Food Hall in Hartshill, next to defibrillators there.

Tim Cronin, community response manager for WMAS, said: "These kits are vital to help save lives and can be used in the first few minutes of an injury by members of the public prior to an ambulance arriving.

“A number of kits, which contain a tourniquet and other trauma dressings, can already be found in parts of the region following the hard work by The Daniel Baird Foundation which was set up after the son of Lynne Baird was fatally stabbed in Birmingham in 2017.

“Working closely with the foundation, WMAS helped develop the kits and now thanks to NHS Charities Together, we hope to provide a further 80 kits across the West Midlands during the next few months.”

WMAS Community Response Manager Tim Cronin and North Warwickshire CFR, Sam Hall, install a bleed control kit at AAA Food Hall in Hartshill.

WMAS Community Response Manager, Tim Cronin, North Warwickshire CFR, Sam Hall, and Atherstone Town Councillor, Ray Jarvis, with the new bleed control kit.

WMAS Community Response Manager, Tim Cronin, North Warwickshire CFR, Sam Hall, and Rich from The Crew in Nuneaton with the new bleed control kit.