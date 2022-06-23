Asda worker records charity cover to raise almost £3,000 in promise to dying mother

Jordan Durnall, who lost his mother Annmarie Thornhill to Motor Neurone Disease

Supermarket food hall trading manager Jordan Durnall has gone from singing in the shower to recording a cover version of a record in memory of his mother to help raise awareness and funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Jordan, aged 28, from Oldbury, promised his mother, Annmarie Thornhill, from Upton-on-Severn, before her death on March 26 this year that he would help promote awareness and help raise money towards finding a cure.

He has now recorded a cover version of You Are The Reason by Callum Scott with tweaked lyrics, garnering almost 7,000 views on YouTube.

Jordan is also delighted that he has so far managed to raise almost £3,000 for the MND charity.

He said: "My mother was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in October last year and sadly died the day before Mother's Day on March 26 this year.

"I promised that I would help raise awareness of this disease and funds to help find a cure.

"Her loss has left a hole in all of our lives that can never be replaced and I made a promise that I would find a way to help others who are suffering and do everything I could to help eventually find a cure so that no-one ever has to go through the pain, heartbreak and suffering like we have done.

"It is with my promise in mind, along with my mother's legacy of love, hope and happiness, that I have taken a song and tweaked the words so that they suit my purpose.

"I recorded it in Birmingham and was so nervous and emotional that I pretty much cried from start to finish.

"Singing is something that I have done only as a hobby although when I was younger I did perform at Holly Lodge High School in Smethwick.

"However, for the past 12 years my singing has been confined to the shower.

"I am amazed to have already raised nearly £3,000 and have set no limit for a target figure.