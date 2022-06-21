Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Have your say on refurb plans for hospital

By Lisa O'BrienWest BromwichHealthPublished:

People can have a say on refurbishment plans for a mental health hospital for older adults in West Bromwich.

How the refurbed facility could look. Photo: Gilling Dod Architects
How the refurbed facility could look. Photo: Gilling Dod Architects

Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (BCHFT) has launched a four-month engagement exercise, set to end in September, which includes a survey and public events.

The trust wants to hear the views of patients, carers, staff and members of the public to help shape the future of health facilities at Edward Street Hospital.

How the refurbed facility could look. Photo: Gilling Dod Architects

The facilities at this site, run by Black Country Healthcare, are set to benefit from the Government’s national plans to eradicate dormitory style accommodation within mental health facilities across the country, improving the safety, privacy and dignity of patients.

Edward Street Hospital is just one of the trust's schemes benefiting from the investment which will see the building of an additional unit that will provide modern, en-suite accommodation and a more flexible, therapeutic space for patients.

Deborah Cooper, divisional director of older adults, said: “This really is a positive investment for older adult mental health services in Sandwell and will make a substantial difference not only to our patient and staff environments, but also to the quality of care we provide.

“This investment provides us with an opportunity to make some significant improvements to the physical environment where we care for patients, and we need the public’s help to shape these plans.

How the refurbed facility could look. Photo: Gilling Dod Architects

“In order to progress this further we need to hear from patients, carers and families who might be affected by the changes. I encourage everyone with an interest in patient care to visit the website, complete the short online survey and attend either our virtual or in-person engagement session in June and July.”

Two public engagement events have been organised by Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust to update people on the latest plans.

They are being held on June 28 from 5.30pm and July 20 from 5.30pm via Zoom.

Visit eventbrite.co.uk for more details.

Complete the survey at blackcountryhealthcare.nhs.uk/about-us/new-hospital-build-projects/edward-street-hospital-refurbishment

The period of public engagement ends on September 30.

Health
News
West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News