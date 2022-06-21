Have your say on refurb plans for hospital

How the refurbed facility could look. Photo: Gilling Dod Architects

Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (BCHFT) has launched a four-month engagement exercise, set to end in September, which includes a survey and public events.

The trust wants to hear the views of patients, carers, staff and members of the public to help shape the future of health facilities at Edward Street Hospital.

The facilities at this site, run by Black Country Healthcare, are set to benefit from the Government’s national plans to eradicate dormitory style accommodation within mental health facilities across the country, improving the safety, privacy and dignity of patients.

Edward Street Hospital is just one of the trust's schemes benefiting from the investment which will see the building of an additional unit that will provide modern, en-suite accommodation and a more flexible, therapeutic space for patients.

Deborah Cooper, divisional director of older adults, said: “This really is a positive investment for older adult mental health services in Sandwell and will make a substantial difference not only to our patient and staff environments, but also to the quality of care we provide.

“This investment provides us with an opportunity to make some significant improvements to the physical environment where we care for patients, and we need the public’s help to shape these plans.

“In order to progress this further we need to hear from patients, carers and families who might be affected by the changes. I encourage everyone with an interest in patient care to visit the website, complete the short online survey and attend either our virtual or in-person engagement session in June and July.”

Two public engagement events have been organised by Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust to update people on the latest plans.

They are being held on June 28 from 5.30pm and July 20 from 5.30pm via Zoom.

Visit eventbrite.co.uk for more details.

Complete the survey at blackcountryhealthcare.nhs.uk/about-us/new-hospital-build-projects/edward-street-hospital-refurbishment