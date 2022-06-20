Patients benefit from £13,000 rehab equipment

Pictured, from left, Paul Baugh, Secretary of the Fund, Lou Jones, Group Manager, Phil Chew (on bike), Clare Banks, Matron for Rehabilitation, Ray Briggs, Cyril Barrett, Chair and Trustee of the Fund and John Humphries

The 5/344 Transport and General Workers Union Benevolent Scheme (ex-Goodyear workers) bought three pieces of equipment costing a total of £13,398.95 to help patients in rehabilitation.

Two Metomed movement therapy bicycles in the gym will help wheelchair users and patients recovering from strokes, while a SaeboMAS Mini machine assists in strengthening upper arm muscles.

Clare Banks, matron for rehabilitation, said: “On behalf of the patients and staff at West Park Hospital, I would like to express my gratitude to Cyril and the TGWU for their very generous donation.

“The new equipment will enable patients who have suffered a neurological event to improve their rehabilitation outcomes as they will have access to specialist exercise bikes that will improve the strength in their arms and legs.

“The patients are very excited to start using this equipment. Thank you so much.”

Two ex-members of the fund now work at West Park Hospital – Porters John Humphries and Phil Chew – while Paul Baugh, secretary of the fund, and Ray Briggs, who both joined the presentation, are ex-members too.

The donation is the latest in a long series from the 5/344 Transport and General Workers Union Benevolent Fund, which has now donated over £440,000 to projects at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust over the last five years.

Cyril Barrett, chair and trustee of the fund, said: “We have many ex-Goodyears workers who have been supported by staff at West Park Hospital, including a friend of mine who had a stroke and is sadly no longer with us.