Walsall groups share almost £200,000 to improve health outcomes

The Aaina Community Hub

The money is being split between seven community groups to tackle inequalities in information and provision in Walsall’s most vulnerable communities, and will be used to pilot a range of initiatives.

Health coaches and volunteers will use their knowledge to to encourage residents attending group activities to have the confidence to be more active in managing their own health, care and wellbeing needs based on what matters most to them.

Walsall's primary care and place development head Deb Hipkins said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this money to community and voluntary organisations who are key in connecting with our local communities, delivering vital services, offering support and advice and reaching those who are less likely to access statutory health and care services.

"It is clear from the high number of bids received that we have a huge passion and desire in Walsall to make a real difference to the health and well-being outcomes of our citizens. We are really excited to see the positive impact this funding will have on the lives of local people.”

More than 30 teams lodged bids for a slice of the cash resulting with the following seven projects being chosen by a selection panel:

Nash Dom and Tumende groups which work with Eastern European communities; the Hindu Forum of Walsall; Caldmore based Aaina Community Hub; mental health support groups MindKind and Metaminds; The Motivation Hub for residents with Downs Syndrome.

Walsall Together acting programme director Michelle McManus said: “There were some really excellent bids and lots of examples of positive work already taking place, which can be built upon to strengthen our communities even further.

"It is really important to us as a partnership that we focus on how we can better support people in the community, to access the help and support they need, to live happier and more independent lives and in doing this we begin to better meet the needs of our diverse populations and tackle the widening gap in health inequalities.”