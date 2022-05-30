Covid jab clinics staying open on bank holidays

Mander centre jab clinic

There are ongoing opportunities for families to get their first, second dose and booster vaccines if if those are due to protect themselves against Covid-19 particularly if someone is at greater risk of serious illness or even death if they were to catch the virus.

Holidaymakers heading abroad may also find that many tourist destinations require travellers to be fully vaccinated to enter the country.

In Wolverhampton a walk-in clinic is running in the Mander Centre, in Dudley Street, during half-term and on the bank holidays for anyone aged 12 and over, tomorrow and Wednesday from 9am-5.30pm, 10am-4.30pm on Thursday and Friday, 9.30am-5pm on Saturday and 11am-4pm on Sunday.

Wolverhampton's public health chief Councillor Jasbir Jaspa said: “Although infection rates and hospitalisations are thankfully falling, we are not totally out of the woods as far as Covid-19 is concerned.

"So, it's important that we all carry on taking steps to protect ourselves – and that includes getting vaccinated if we are due a jab. It - will help to protect others too and it might also help with any trips people are planning abroad over the coming weeks, as some countries require vaccination as a condition of entry."

Everyone aged five and over can get a first and second dose. Those aged 16 and over, and some children aged 12 to 15, can also get a booster. Those aged 12 and over who had a severely weakened immune system at the time they had their first two doses are offered a third dose and a booster.

Meanwhile, pensioners aged 75 and over, older people in residential care and people aged over who have a weakened immune system are still eligible for a spring booster.